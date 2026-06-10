India
Society

Anganwadi worker arrested after a video showed her placing a gunny bag over a child

An anganwadi worker in Tamil Nadu lost her job and faced police action after a video of her covering a crying child with a gunny bag sparked outrage online.
Published on
10
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Why is Boycott Uttarakhand trending?
Why is Boycott Uttarakhand trending?
To be continued
Why is Boycott Uttarakhand trending?
Why is Boycott Uttarakhand trending?
India
Society

Anganwadi worker arrested after a video showed her placing a gunny bag over a child

An anganwadi worker in Tamil Nadu lost her job and faced police action after a video of her covering a crying child with a gunny bag sparked outrage online.
Publié le
10
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Why is Boycott Uttarakhand trending?
À suivre
Why is Boycott Uttarakhand trending?

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