Anganwadi worker arrested after a video showed her placing a gunny bag over a child
An anganwadi worker in Tamil Nadu lost her job and faced police action after a video of her covering a crying child with a gunny bag sparked outrage online.
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Anganwadi worker arrested after a video showed her placing a gunny bag over a child
An anganwadi worker in Tamil Nadu lost her job and faced police action after a video of her covering a crying child with a gunny bag sparked outrage online.
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