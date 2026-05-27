India
Society

Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.

The Assam Assembly passed the UCC Bill that seeks to put in place a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion, even as the opposition demanded that it be sent to a select committee.
Published on
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
To be continued
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
India
Society

Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.

The Assam Assembly passed the UCC Bill that seeks to put in place a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion, even as the opposition demanded that it be sent to a select committee.
Publié le
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
À suivre
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata

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