Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.
The Assam Assembly passed the UCC Bill that seeks to put in place a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion, even as the opposition demanded that it be sent to a select committee.
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Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.
The Assam Assembly passed the UCC Bill that seeks to put in place a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion, even as the opposition demanded that it be sent to a select committee.
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