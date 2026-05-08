India
Society

Bystanders stand mute as woman attempts to stop miscreants in Ujjain

She did everything she could to save her home from the miscreants. What she needed was support, but the people standing there chose to watch rather than intervene…
Published on
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
India
Society

Bystanders stand mute as woman attempts to stop miscreants in Ujjain

She did everything she could to save her home from the miscreants. What she needed was support, but the people standing there chose to watch rather than intervene…
Publié le
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
À suivre
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament

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