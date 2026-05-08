Bystanders stand mute as woman attempts to stop miscreants in Ujjain
She did everything she could to save her home from the miscreants. What she needed was support, but the people standing there chose to watch rather than intervene…
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Bystanders stand mute as woman attempts to stop miscreants in Ujjain
She did everything she could to save her home from the miscreants. What she needed was support, but the people standing there chose to watch rather than intervene…
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/
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