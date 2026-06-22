He was detained for assaulting his 9-month-old niece
A 14-year-old boy in UP’s Gorakhpur was detained for assaulting his 9-month-old niece. Police said the minor confessed to the crime, stating he was under the influence of alcohol and had been watching adult content on his phone just before the incident.
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He was detained for assaulting his 9-month-old niece
A 14-year-old boy in UP’s Gorakhpur was detained for assaulting his 9-month-old niece. Police said the minor confessed to the crime, stating he was under the influence of alcohol and had been watching adult content on his phone just before the incident.
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