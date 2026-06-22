India
Society

He was detained for assaulting his 9-month-old niece

A 14-year-old boy in UP’s Gorakhpur was detained for assaulting his 9-month-old niece. Police said the minor confessed to the crime, stating he was under the influence of alcohol and had been watching adult content on his phone just before the incident.
Published on
22
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Road rage incident leaves Gurugram man’s face bloodied
Road rage incident leaves Gurugram man’s face bloodied
To be continued
Road rage incident leaves Gurugram man’s face bloodied
Road rage incident leaves Gurugram man’s face bloodied
India
Society

He was detained for assaulting his 9-month-old niece

A 14-year-old boy in UP’s Gorakhpur was detained for assaulting his 9-month-old niece. Police said the minor confessed to the crime, stating he was under the influence of alcohol and had been watching adult content on his phone just before the incident.
Publié le
22
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Road rage incident leaves Gurugram man’s face bloodied
À suivre
Road rage incident leaves Gurugram man’s face bloodied

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