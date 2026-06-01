CBSE’s digital evaluation error: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes responsibility.
One of the country's largest education boards is facing a severe credibility crisis over its newly-introduced digital evaluation system called “On-Screen Marking.”
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CBSE’s digital evaluation error: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes responsibility.
One of the country's largest education boards is facing a severe credibility crisis over its newly-introduced digital evaluation system called “On-Screen Marking.”
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