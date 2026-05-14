India
Society

CCTV footage showed a saleswoman stealing gold ornaments in Gujarat's Ahemdabad

A jewellery showroom employee said she was leaving early. Hours later, gold worth Rs. 1.66 crore was discovered missing.
Published on
14
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
To be continued
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
India
Society

CCTV footage showed a saleswoman stealing gold ornaments in Gujarat's Ahemdabad

A jewellery showroom employee said she was leaving early. Hours later, gold worth Rs. 1.66 crore was discovered missing.
Publié le
14
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
À suivre
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal

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