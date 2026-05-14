CCTV footage showed a saleswoman stealing gold ornaments in Gujarat's Ahemdabad
A jewellery showroom employee said she was leaving early. Hours later, gold worth Rs. 1.66 crore was discovered missing.
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CCTV footage showed a saleswoman stealing gold ornaments in Gujarat's Ahemdabad
A jewellery showroom employee said she was leaving early. Hours later, gold worth Rs. 1.66 crore was discovered missing.
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"NEET 2026 exam has played with the lives of lakhs of students," Educators reacted to the paper leak.
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