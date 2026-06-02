India
Society

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decides to come to India

"Dharmendra Pradhan should resign." As outrage over the NEET paper leak and exam cancellations grows, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decided to come back to India to lead a peaceful protest, questioning the government's accountability.
Published on
02
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
To be continued
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
India
Society

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decides to come to India

"Dharmendra Pradhan should resign." As outrage over the NEET paper leak and exam cancellations grows, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decided to come back to India to lead a peaceful protest, questioning the government's accountability.
Publié le
02
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
À suivre
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform

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