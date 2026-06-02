Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decides to come to India
"Dharmendra Pradhan should resign." As outrage over the NEET paper leak and exam cancellations grows, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decided to come back to India to lead a peaceful protest, questioning the government's accountability.
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decides to come to India
"Dharmendra Pradhan should resign." As outrage over the NEET paper leak and exam cancellations grows, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decided to come back to India to lead a peaceful protest, questioning the government's accountability.
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