Company fires employee after his remarks at a stand-up comedy show sparked outrage
What began as a crowd-work joke at a comedy show ended with a man losing his job, with the controversy igniting wider discussions on accountability and reputational harm.
/
/
Company fires employee after his remarks at a stand-up comedy show sparked outrage
What began as a crowd-work joke at a comedy show ended with a man losing his job, with the controversy igniting wider discussions on accountability and reputational harm.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.