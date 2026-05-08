India
Society

Conditions of people in relief camps in Manipur

Three years have passed since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, over 58,000 people continue to live in relief camps across the state, with many families still uncertain about returning home.
Published on
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
India
Society

Conditions of people in relief camps in Manipur

Three years have passed since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, over 58,000 people continue to live in relief camps across the state, with many families still uncertain about returning home.
Publié le
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
À suivre
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament

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