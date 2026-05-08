Conditions of people in relief camps in Manipur
Three years have passed since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, over 58,000 people continue to live in relief camps across the state, with many families still uncertain about returning home.
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Conditions of people in relief camps in Manipur
Three years have passed since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, over 58,000 people continue to live in relief camps across the state, with many families still uncertain about returning home.
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