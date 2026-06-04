Delhi’s Firefighters Reveal The City’s Biggest Dangers

Delhi witnesses hundreds of fire incidents every year, from homes and hospitals to factories and markets. But why do these fires keep happening, and why do so many people lose their lives? In this ground report, we went inside the Delhi Fire Service headquarters and spoke to the Chief Fire Officer and firefighters to understand India’s growing fire crisis, the challenges they face, and the reality of risking their lives to save others. This is about preparedness, survival, accountability, and the people who run towards danger when everyone else runs away.