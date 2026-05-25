Dhar SP issues stern warning to miscreants following Madhya Pradesh HC order
Heavy security was deployed in Dhar after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared a long disputed site as a Saraswati temple, ending the weekly Friday namaz at the site.
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Dhar SP issues stern warning to miscreants following Madhya Pradesh HC order
Heavy security was deployed in Dhar after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared a long disputed site as a Saraswati temple, ending the weekly Friday namaz at the site.
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