India
Society

Dhar SP issues stern warning to miscreants following Madhya Pradesh HC order

Heavy security was deployed in Dhar after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared a long disputed site as a Saraswati temple, ending the weekly Friday namaz at the site.
Published on
25
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
To be continued
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
India
Society

Dhar SP issues stern warning to miscreants following Madhya Pradesh HC order

Heavy security was deployed in Dhar after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared a long disputed site as a Saraswati temple, ending the weekly Friday namaz at the site.
Publié le
25
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
À suivre
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence

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