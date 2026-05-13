Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
The music paused, and the loudest cheer of the night wasn’t for a performance, it was for a baby reveal at Diljit’s Aura Tour.
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Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
The music paused, and the loudest cheer of the night wasn’t for a performance, it was for a baby reveal at Diljit’s Aura Tour.
/
/
"NEET 2026 exam has played with the lives of lakhs of students," Educators reacted to the paper leak.
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