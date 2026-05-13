India
Society

Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal

The music paused, and the loudest cheer of the night wasn’t for a performance, it was for a baby reveal at Diljit’s Aura Tour.
Published on
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A TTE was suspended after a viral video showed him offering a discounted ticket to a passenger
A TTE was suspended after a viral video showed him offering a discounted ticket to a passenger
To be continued
A TTE was suspended after a viral video showed him offering a discounted ticket to a passenger
A TTE was suspended after a viral video showed him offering a discounted ticket to a passenger
India
Society

Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal

The music paused, and the loudest cheer of the night wasn’t for a performance, it was for a baby reveal at Diljit’s Aura Tour.
Publié le
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A TTE was suspended after a viral video showed him offering a discounted ticket to a passenger
À suivre
A TTE was suspended after a viral video showed him offering a discounted ticket to a passenger

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