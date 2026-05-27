Employee inks manager after alleging him of harassment
A female employee confronted a Maruti Suzuki showroom CEO in Chattisgarh over alleged harassment, sparking conversations around workplace abuse, patriarchy, and POSH compliance in India.
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Employee inks manager after alleging him of harassment
A female employee confronted a Maruti Suzuki showroom CEO in Chattisgarh over alleged harassment, sparking conversations around workplace abuse, patriarchy, and POSH compliance in India.
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