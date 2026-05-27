India
Society

Employee inks manager after alleging him of harassment

A female employee confronted a Maruti Suzuki showroom CEO in Chattisgarh over alleged harassment, sparking conversations around workplace abuse, patriarchy, and POSH compliance in India.
Published on
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
To be continued
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
India
Society

Employee inks manager after alleging him of harassment

A female employee confronted a Maruti Suzuki showroom CEO in Chattisgarh over alleged harassment, sparking conversations around workplace abuse, patriarchy, and POSH compliance in India.
Publié le
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
À suivre
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata

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