India
Society

Foreign women allegedly smoking marijuana next to a pool in Noida society

A video from Noida's Supernova Spira Towers made rounds on the Internet after it showed several foreign women smoking by a poolside. While several users alleged marijuana use, the substance seen in the clip had not been verified.
Published on
16
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dalit boy pays with his life for befriending an Upper-caste girl.
Dalit boy pays with his life for befriending an Upper-caste girl.
To be continued
Dalit boy pays with his life for befriending an Upper-caste girl.
Dalit boy pays with his life for befriending an Upper-caste girl.
India
Society

Foreign women allegedly smoking marijuana next to a pool in Noida society

A video from Noida's Supernova Spira Towers made rounds on the Internet after it showed several foreign women smoking by a poolside. While several users alleged marijuana use, the substance seen in the clip had not been verified.
Publié le
16
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Dalit boy pays with his life for befriending an Upper-caste girl.
À suivre
Dalit boy pays with his life for befriending an Upper-caste girl.

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