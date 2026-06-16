Foreign women allegedly smoking marijuana next to a pool in Noida society
A video from Noida's Supernova Spira Towers made rounds on the Internet after it showed several foreign women smoking by a poolside. While several users alleged marijuana use, the substance seen in the clip had not been verified.
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Foreign women allegedly smoking marijuana next to a pool in Noida society
A video from Noida's Supernova Spira Towers made rounds on the Internet after it showed several foreign women smoking by a poolside. While several users alleged marijuana use, the substance seen in the clip had not been verified.
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