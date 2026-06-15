India
Society

Graduating students walk out of Sundar Pichai’s commencement speech at Stanford University

A graduation ceremony at Stanford University turned into a protest as hundreds of students walked out of Sundar Pichai's commencement address, opposing Google's ties to Project Nimbus and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The demonstration was organised by Students for Justice in Palestine and No Tech for Apartheid.
Published on
15
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?
To be continued
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?
India
Society

Graduating students walk out of Sundar Pichai’s commencement speech at Stanford University

A graduation ceremony at Stanford University turned into a protest as hundreds of students walked out of Sundar Pichai's commencement address, opposing Google's ties to Project Nimbus and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The demonstration was organised by Students for Justice in Palestine and No Tech for Apartheid.
Publié le
15
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?
À suivre
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?

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