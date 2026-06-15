Graduating students walk out of Sundar Pichai’s commencement speech at Stanford University
A graduation ceremony at Stanford University turned into a protest as hundreds of students walked out of Sundar Pichai's commencement address, opposing Google's ties to Project Nimbus and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The demonstration was organised by Students for Justice in Palestine and No Tech for Apartheid.
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Graduating students walk out of Sundar Pichai’s commencement speech at Stanford University
A graduation ceremony at Stanford University turned into a protest as hundreds of students walked out of Sundar Pichai's commencement address, opposing Google's ties to Project Nimbus and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The demonstration was organised by Students for Justice in Palestine and No Tech for Apartheid.
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