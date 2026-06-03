He posed as a godman and exploited women
A Mathura-based self-styled guru, who built a following through YouTube sermons and LinkedIn, was arrested for drugging women with intoxicant-laced “prasad”, recording obscene videos and using them for blackmail.
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He posed as a godman and exploited women
A Mathura-based self-styled guru, who built a following through YouTube sermons and LinkedIn, was arrested for drugging women with intoxicant-laced “prasad”, recording obscene videos and using them for blackmail.
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