India
Society

He posed as a godman and exploited women

A Mathura-based self-styled guru, who built a following through YouTube sermons and LinkedIn, was arrested for drugging women with intoxicant-laced “prasad”, recording obscene videos and using them for blackmail.
Published on
03
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Khan Sir’s coaching centre vandalised; students agitate
Khan Sir’s coaching centre vandalised; students agitate
To be continued
Khan Sir’s coaching centre vandalised; students agitate
Khan Sir’s coaching centre vandalised; students agitate
India
Society

He posed as a godman and exploited women

A Mathura-based self-styled guru, who built a following through YouTube sermons and LinkedIn, was arrested for drugging women with intoxicant-laced “prasad”, recording obscene videos and using them for blackmail.
Publié le
03
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Khan Sir’s coaching centre vandalised; students agitate
À suivre
Khan Sir’s coaching centre vandalised; students agitate

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