How a Mumbai concert turned fatal
The music kept playing, but the night turned fatal after a man lost his life and a woman was hospitalised after consuming excessive alcohol at Mumbai on 6 June. Police said the incident is still under investigation.
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How a Mumbai concert turned fatal
The music kept playing, but the night turned fatal after a man lost his life and a woman was hospitalised after consuming excessive alcohol at Mumbai on 6 June. Police said the incident is still under investigation.
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