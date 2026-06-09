India
Society

How a Mumbai concert turned fatal

The music kept playing, but the night turned fatal after a man lost his life and a woman was hospitalised after consuming excessive alcohol at Mumbai on 6 June. Police said the incident is still under investigation.
Published on
09
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
A man was subjected to torture over suspicion of stealing a water pump
A man was subjected to torture over suspicion of stealing a water pump
To be continued
A man was subjected to torture over suspicion of stealing a water pump
A man was subjected to torture over suspicion of stealing a water pump
India
Society

How a Mumbai concert turned fatal

The music kept playing, but the night turned fatal after a man lost his life and a woman was hospitalised after consuming excessive alcohol at Mumbai on 6 June. Police said the incident is still under investigation.
Publié le
09
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
A man was subjected to torture over suspicion of stealing a water pump
À suivre
A man was subjected to torture over suspicion of stealing a water pump

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