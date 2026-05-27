India
Society

How do they work outdoors in 46°C?

The roads we drive on, the food we order, the traffic we complain about, the buildings being constructed, the parcels arriving at our doors…For millions of outdoor workers across India, working under 46°C temperatures is not a choice driven by dedication alone…but often by survival.
Published on
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.
Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.
To be continued
Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.
Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.
India
Society

How do they work outdoors in 46°C?

The roads we drive on, the food we order, the traffic we complain about, the buildings being constructed, the parcels arriving at our doors…For millions of outdoor workers across India, working under 46°C temperatures is not a choice driven by dedication alone…but often by survival.
Publié le
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.
À suivre
Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.

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