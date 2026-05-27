How do they work outdoors in 46°C?
The roads we drive on, the food we order, the traffic we complain about, the buildings being constructed, the parcels arriving at our doors…For millions of outdoor workers across India, working under 46°C temperatures is not a choice driven by dedication alone…but often by survival.
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How do they work outdoors in 46°C?
The roads we drive on, the food we order, the traffic we complain about, the buildings being constructed, the parcels arriving at our doors…For millions of outdoor workers across India, working under 46°C temperatures is not a choice driven by dedication alone…but often by survival.
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