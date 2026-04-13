Inside the Cooking Crisis: Why Are Migrant Workers Leaving Delhi?

The impact of the ongoing LPG crisis was visible on the ground at New Delhi Railway Station. Migrant workers from various districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar began leaving the city, unsure of when things would stabilise as shortages and rising costs disrupted daily life. We spoke to those boarding trains back home. They said cooking had become unaffordable, work had slowed, and staying in Delhi no longer made sense. This was not just the case in Delhi but also Bengaluru, Mumbai and Surat. When the Government of India continued to reassure that there was no shortage, what triggered this migrant wave?