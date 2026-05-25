Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
A 36-year-old mother of two ended her life after years of domestic abuse. Weeks later, CCTV footage and videos from her phone surfaced, allegedly showing repeated assault by her husband inside their Jaipur home.
/
/
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
A 36-year-old mother of two ended her life after years of domestic abuse. Weeks later, CCTV footage and videos from her phone surfaced, allegedly showing repeated assault by her husband inside their Jaipur home.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.