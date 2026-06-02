Key witness in Twisha Sharma case assaulted by men known to the accused
Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and actor, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on 12 May. Days after her husband and mother-in-law were arrested in the case, a key witness has now alleged that he was threatened and assaulted for agreeing to testify.
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Key witness in Twisha Sharma case assaulted by men known to the accused
Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and actor, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on 12 May. Days after her husband and mother-in-law were arrested in the case, a key witness has now alleged that he was threatened and assaulted for agreeing to testify.
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