India
Society

Key witness in Twisha Sharma case assaulted by men known to the accused

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and actor, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on 12 May. Days after her husband and mother-in-law were arrested in the case, a key witness has now alleged that he was threatened and assaulted for agreeing to testify.
Published on
02
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decides to come to India
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decides to come to India
To be continued
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decides to come to India
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decides to come to India
India
Society

Key witness in Twisha Sharma case assaulted by men known to the accused

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and actor, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on 12 May. Days after her husband and mother-in-law were arrested in the case, a key witness has now alleged that he was threatened and assaulted for agreeing to testify.
Publié le
02
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decides to come to India
À suivre
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke decides to come to India

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