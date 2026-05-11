India
Society

Man caught urinating in Mysuru just days after authorities installed mirrors

Mysuru tried an unusual solution to stop public urination by setting up mirrors on the wall for instant self-awareness. Days later, a man turned the experiment into irony.
Published on
11
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Women travellers harassed during train journey
Women travellers harassed during train journey
To be continued
Women travellers harassed during train journey
Women travellers harassed during train journey
India
Society

Man caught urinating in Mysuru just days after authorities installed mirrors

Mysuru tried an unusual solution to stop public urination by setting up mirrors on the wall for instant self-awareness. Days later, a man turned the experiment into irony.
Publié le
11
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Women travellers harassed during train journey
À suivre
Women travellers harassed during train journey

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