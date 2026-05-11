Man caught urinating in Mysuru just days after authorities installed mirrors
Mysuru tried an unusual solution to stop public urination by setting up mirrors on the wall for instant self-awareness. Days later, a man turned the experiment into irony.
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Man caught urinating in Mysuru just days after authorities installed mirrors
Mysuru tried an unusual solution to stop public urination by setting up mirrors on the wall for instant self-awareness. Days later, a man turned the experiment into irony.
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