India
Society

Man openly violates traffic laws while riding scooter in Lucknow

A viral video from Lucknow showed a man putting his life at risk, as he was seen riding a scooter cross-legged and hands-free through traffic, prompting police investigation.
Published on
19
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Jodhpur sister suicide
Jodhpur sister suicide
To be continued
Jodhpur sister suicide
Jodhpur sister suicide
India
Society

Man openly violates traffic laws while riding scooter in Lucknow

A viral video from Lucknow showed a man putting his life at risk, as he was seen riding a scooter cross-legged and hands-free through traffic, prompting police investigation.
Publié le
19
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Jodhpur sister suicide
À suivre
Jodhpur sister suicide

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