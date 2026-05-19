Man openly violates traffic laws while riding scooter in Lucknow
A viral video from Lucknow showed a man putting his life at risk, as he was seen riding a scooter cross-legged and hands-free through traffic, prompting police investigation.
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Man openly violates traffic laws while riding scooter in Lucknow
A viral video from Lucknow showed a man putting his life at risk, as he was seen riding a scooter cross-legged and hands-free through traffic, prompting police investigation.
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