India
Society

NEET-UG re-exam on June 21; to go fully online from 2027

After the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination due to paper leak charges, the re-exam is confirmed for June 21, 2026. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a shift to a fully online Computer-Based Test format from 2027.
Published on
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
This police office was body shamed for his weight
This police office was body shamed for his weight
To be continued
This police office was body shamed for his weight
This police office was body shamed for his weight
India
Society

NEET-UG re-exam on June 21; to go fully online from 2027

After the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination due to paper leak charges, the re-exam is confirmed for June 21, 2026. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a shift to a fully online Computer-Based Test format from 2027.
Publié le
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
This police office was body shamed for his weight
À suivre
This police office was body shamed for his weight

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