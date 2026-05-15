NEET-UG re-exam on June 21; to go fully online from 2027
After the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination due to paper leak charges, the re-exam is confirmed for June 21, 2026. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a shift to a fully online Computer-Based Test format from 2027.
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NEET-UG re-exam on June 21; to go fully online from 2027
After the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination due to paper leak charges, the re-exam is confirmed for June 21, 2026. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a shift to a fully online Computer-Based Test format from 2027.
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