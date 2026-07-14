Omi Vaidya on Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike
Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur in 3 Idiots, backed Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, urging people to pay attention to the activist's declining health and the issues behind his protest. The audio has been sourced from the original account, and not added by Brut.
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Omi Vaidya on Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike
Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur in 3 Idiots, backed Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, urging people to pay attention to the activist's declining health and the issues behind his protest. The audio has been sourced from the original account, and not added by Brut.
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