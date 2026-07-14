India
Society

Omi Vaidya on Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike

Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur in 3 Idiots, backed Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, urging people to pay attention to the activist's declining health and the issues behind his protest. The audio has been sourced from the original account, and not added by Brut.
Published on
14
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man
To be continued
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man
India
Society

Omi Vaidya on Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike

Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur in 3 Idiots, backed Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, urging people to pay attention to the activist's declining health and the issues behind his protest. The audio has been sourced from the original account, and not added by Brut.
Publié le
14
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man
À suivre
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man

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