Shraddha Walkar murder trial delayed... because the accused had an exam to take
A Delhi court postponed a hearing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case after accused Aaftab Poonawala said he had to appear for his Master's examinations.
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Shraddha Walkar murder trial delayed... because the accused had an exam to take
A Delhi court postponed a hearing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case after accused Aaftab Poonawala said he had to appear for his Master's examinations.
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