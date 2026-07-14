India
Society

Shraddha Walkar murder trial delayed... because the accused had an exam to take

A Delhi court postponed a hearing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case after accused Aaftab Poonawala said he had to appear for his Master's examinations.
Published on
14
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
How long will Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continue?
How long will Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continue?
To be continued
How long will Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continue?
How long will Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continue?
India
Society

Shraddha Walkar murder trial delayed... because the accused had an exam to take

A Delhi court postponed a hearing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case after accused Aaftab Poonawala said he had to appear for his Master's examinations.
Publié le
14
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
How long will Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continue?
À suivre
How long will Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continue?

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