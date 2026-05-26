People rush to loot goats instead of helping those wounded after a truck overturned
A truck carrying goats overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, but instead of helping the injured, several bystanders were seen looting animals from the crash site.
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People rush to loot goats instead of helping those wounded after a truck overturned
A truck carrying goats overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, but instead of helping the injured, several bystanders were seen looting animals from the crash site.
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