India
Society

People rush to loot goats instead of helping those wounded after a truck overturned

A truck carrying goats overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, but instead of helping the injured, several bystanders were seen looting animals from the crash site.
Published on
26
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The story of Aditi Rao Hydari
The story of Aditi Rao Hydari
To be continued
The story of Aditi Rao Hydari
The story of Aditi Rao Hydari
India
Society

People rush to loot goats instead of helping those wounded after a truck overturned

A truck carrying goats overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, but instead of helping the injured, several bystanders were seen looting animals from the crash site.
Publié le
26
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The story of Aditi Rao Hydari
À suivre
The story of Aditi Rao Hydari

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