Royal Challengers Bengaluru's jersey summed up the mood perfectly at their after-party
RCB didn't just defend their title, they doubled their trophy count. With a win over Gujarat Titans on 31 May, the Bengaluru side lifted their second IPL trophy in 2026, making it back-to-back titles in just two seasons.
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's jersey summed up the mood perfectly at their after-party
RCB didn't just defend their title, they doubled their trophy count. With a win over Gujarat Titans on 31 May, the Bengaluru side lifted their second IPL trophy in 2026, making it back-to-back titles in just two seasons.
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