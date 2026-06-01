She made him do sit ups after he touched her inappropriately
Content creator Siddeshwari Sugandh has alleged that a man touched her inappropriately while she was filming in Hyderabad. What followed was a public confrontation that has since gone viral on social media.
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She made him do sit ups after he touched her inappropriately
Content creator Siddeshwari Sugandh has alleged that a man touched her inappropriately while she was filming in Hyderabad. What followed was a public confrontation that has since gone viral on social media.
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