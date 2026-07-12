Jaipur student bullying
Newly surfaced CCTV footage from Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School renewed scrutiny over the circumstances leading up to nine-year-old Amaira Meena’s death and allegations that her complaints of getting bullied were not adequately addressed.
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Jaipur student bullying
Newly surfaced CCTV footage from Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School renewed scrutiny over the circumstances leading up to nine-year-old Amaira Meena’s death and allegations that her complaints of getting bullied were not adequately addressed.
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