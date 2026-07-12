India
Society

Jaipur student bullying

Newly surfaced CCTV footage from Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School renewed scrutiny over the circumstances leading up to nine-year-old Amaira Meena’s death and allegations that her complaints of getting bullied were not adequately addressed.
Published on
12
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Child False Kidnapping
Child False Kidnapping
To be continued
Child False Kidnapping
Child False Kidnapping
India
Society

Jaipur student bullying

Newly surfaced CCTV footage from Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School renewed scrutiny over the circumstances leading up to nine-year-old Amaira Meena’s death and allegations that her complaints of getting bullied were not adequately addressed.
Publié le
12
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Child False Kidnapping
À suivre
Child False Kidnapping

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