India
Society

Strike at Kuwait airport leaves an Indian national dead

Despite ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East crisis, fresh strikes launched by Iran hit Kuwait International Airport, leaving dozens injured and claiming the life of an Indian national.
Published on
04
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
To be continued
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
India
Society

Strike at Kuwait airport leaves an Indian national dead

Despite ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East crisis, fresh strikes launched by Iran hit Kuwait International Airport, leaving dozens injured and claiming the life of an Indian national.
Publié le
04
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead
À suivre
Fire at hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar leaves dozens, including foreign nationals dead

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