Strike at Kuwait airport leaves an Indian national dead
Despite ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East crisis, fresh strikes launched by Iran hit Kuwait International Airport, leaving dozens injured and claiming the life of an Indian national.
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Strike at Kuwait airport leaves an Indian national dead
Despite ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East crisis, fresh strikes launched by Iran hit Kuwait International Airport, leaving dozens injured and claiming the life of an Indian national.
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