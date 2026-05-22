India
Society

Students release apology video after farewell celebration turns into vandalism

Viral videos from an engineering college hostel in Indore showed a farewell celebration spiralling into large-scale vandalism, after which the university identified 18 students and initiated disciplinary action, while the students apologised and sought relief from the same.
Published on
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
To be continued
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
India
Society

Students release apology video after farewell celebration turns into vandalism

Viral videos from an engineering college hostel in Indore showed a farewell celebration spiralling into large-scale vandalism, after which the university identified 18 students and initiated disciplinary action, while the students apologised and sought relief from the same.
Publié le
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
À suivre
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife

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