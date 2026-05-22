Students release apology video after farewell celebration turns into vandalism
Viral videos from an engineering college hostel in Indore showed a farewell celebration spiralling into large-scale vandalism, after which the university identified 18 students and initiated disciplinary action, while the students apologised and sought relief from the same.
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Students release apology video after farewell celebration turns into vandalism
Viral videos from an engineering college hostel in Indore showed a farewell celebration spiralling into large-scale vandalism, after which the university identified 18 students and initiated disciplinary action, while the students apologised and sought relief from the same.
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