The Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping case is back in the spotlight after the Raakh series.
This is the chilling tale of the kidnapping of two siblings in 1970s, and the events that unfolded during the execution of their killers, Ranga and Billa.
/
/
The Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping case is back in the spotlight after the Raakh series.
This is the chilling tale of the kidnapping of two siblings in 1970s, and the events that unfolded during the execution of their killers, Ranga and Billa.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.