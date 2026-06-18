India
Society

The Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping case is back in the spotlight after the Raakh series.

This is the chilling tale of the kidnapping of two siblings in 1970s, and the events that unfolded during the execution of their killers, Ranga and Billa.
Published on
18
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
To be continued
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
India
Society

The Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping case is back in the spotlight after the Raakh series.

This is the chilling tale of the kidnapping of two siblings in 1970s, and the events that unfolded during the execution of their killers, Ranga and Billa.
Publié le
18
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
À suivre
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide

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