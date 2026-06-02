India
Society

The Price of a Bride…

They leave their homes hoping to become part of a new family. But in case after case, families alleged that love gave way to demands, and relationships were reduced to transactions. One such recent case was that of Mansi, a Lucknow-based influencer, who was found dead at her in-laws’ residence within two years of her marriage.
Published on
02
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
To be continued
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
India
Society

The Price of a Bride…

They leave their homes hoping to become part of a new family. But in case after case, families alleged that love gave way to demands, and relationships were reduced to transactions. One such recent case was that of Mansi, a Lucknow-based influencer, who was found dead at her in-laws’ residence within two years of her marriage.
Publié le
02
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
À suivre
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform

On the same topic

railway-cop-uses-lathi-charge-to-manage-crowd-on-platform
Railway cop uses lathi charge to manage crowd on platform
key-witness-in-twisha-sharma-case-assaulted-by-men-known-to-the-accused
Key witness in Twisha Sharma case assaulted by men known to the accused
parents-behind-the-death-of-toddler-in-kerala
Parents behind the death of toddler in Kerala
bobby-deol-on-performing-bold-scenes
Bobby Deol on performing bold scenes
she-made-him-do-sit-ups-after-he-touched-her-inappropriately
She made him do sit ups after he touched her inappropriately
cop-helps-person-with-disability-cross-a-waterlogged-road-in-bengaluru
Cop helps person with disability cross a waterlogged road in Bengaluru

To learn more

No items found.