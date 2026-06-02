The Price of a Bride…
They leave their homes hoping to become part of a new family. But in case after case, families alleged that love gave way to demands, and relationships were reduced to transactions. One such recent case was that of Mansi, a Lucknow-based influencer, who was found dead at her in-laws’ residence within two years of her marriage.
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The Price of a Bride…
They leave their homes hoping to become part of a new family. But in case after case, families alleged that love gave way to demands, and relationships were reduced to transactions. One such recent case was that of Mansi, a Lucknow-based influencer, who was found dead at her in-laws’ residence within two years of her marriage.
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