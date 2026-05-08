India
Society

The Reality of Migration | India’s Youth Speak Out About The Cost of Leaving Home

I invited young professionals from three different states, Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala, to share what migration for work looks like in practice. Through their experiences of landing first jobs, moving away from home, and adjusting to life in a new city, this conversation looks at the economic and emotional realities of internal migration in India. From being the first in their families to move out for work, to taking on financial responsibilities at home, navigating culture shocks, and dealing with the distance from family and familiar surroundings, their stories reflect the trade-offs many young Indians make in pursuit of better opportunities. As several states voted in Assembly elections, employment remained a key political issue. Their experiences also highlight how job opportunities, migration, and the practical challenges of voting while living away from home shape the concerns of young workers today.
Published on
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
India
Society

The Reality of Migration | India’s Youth Speak Out About The Cost of Leaving Home

I invited young professionals from three different states, Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala, to share what migration for work looks like in practice. Through their experiences of landing first jobs, moving away from home, and adjusting to life in a new city, this conversation looks at the economic and emotional realities of internal migration in India. From being the first in their families to move out for work, to taking on financial responsibilities at home, navigating culture shocks, and dealing with the distance from family and familiar surroundings, their stories reflect the trade-offs many young Indians make in pursuit of better opportunities. As several states voted in Assembly elections, employment remained a key political issue. Their experiences also highlight how job opportunities, migration, and the practical challenges of voting while living away from home shape the concerns of young workers today.
Publié le
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
À suivre
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament

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