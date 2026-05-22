Water crisis in Valsad forces villagers to climb down deep wells and walk long distances
Villagers in Gujarat’s Valsad are being forced to climb into 45-foot-deep wells for water as groundwater levels fall, local sources dry up, and pipeline supply remains inadequate ahead of the monsoon.
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Water crisis in Valsad forces villagers to climb down deep wells and walk long distances
Villagers in Gujarat’s Valsad are being forced to climb into 45-foot-deep wells for water as groundwater levels fall, local sources dry up, and pipeline supply remains inadequate ahead of the monsoon.
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