India
Society

Water crisis in Valsad forces villagers to climb down deep wells and walk long distances

Villagers in Gujarat’s Valsad are being forced to climb into 45-foot-deep wells for water as groundwater levels fall, local sources dry up, and pipeline supply remains inadequate ahead of the monsoon.
Published on
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
To be continued
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
India
Society

Water crisis in Valsad forces villagers to climb down deep wells and walk long distances

Villagers in Gujarat’s Valsad are being forced to climb into 45-foot-deep wells for water as groundwater levels fall, local sources dry up, and pipeline supply remains inadequate ahead of the monsoon.
Publié le
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
À suivre
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife

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