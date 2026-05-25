What an American Activist said about Hindus and Muslims
A city council meeting in Frisco, Texas turned tense after far-right activist Edward Lang delivered a controversial anti-immigrant speech targeting Hindu and Muslim communities on 19 May 2026. Claiming immigrants were “taking over” Texas, Lang accused these groups of attempting to “eradicate Christians,” triggering outrage both inside the packed chamber and across social media.
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What an American Activist said about Hindus and Muslims
A city council meeting in Frisco, Texas turned tense after far-right activist Edward Lang delivered a controversial anti-immigrant speech targeting Hindu and Muslim communities on 19 May 2026. Claiming immigrants were “taking over” Texas, Lang accused these groups of attempting to “eradicate Christians,” triggering outrage both inside the packed chamber and across social media.
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