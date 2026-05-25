India
Society

What an American Activist said about Hindus and Muslims

A city council meeting in Frisco, Texas turned tense after far-right activist Edward Lang delivered a controversial anti-immigrant speech targeting Hindu and Muslim communities on 19 May 2026. Claiming immigrants were “taking over” Texas, Lang accused these groups of attempting to “eradicate Christians,” triggering outrage both inside the packed chamber and across social media.
Published on
25
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
To be continued
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
India
Society

What an American Activist said about Hindus and Muslims

A city council meeting in Frisco, Texas turned tense after far-right activist Edward Lang delivered a controversial anti-immigrant speech targeting Hindu and Muslim communities on 19 May 2026. Claiming immigrants were “taking over” Texas, Lang accused these groups of attempting to “eradicate Christians,” triggering outrage both inside the packed chamber and across social media.
Publié le
25
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
À suivre
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence

On the same topic

jaipur-woman-commits-suicide-following-years-of-domestic-violence
Jaipur woman commits suicide following years of domestic violence
parents-heartwarming-take-on-daughter-s-marriage
Parents’ heartwarming take on daughter’s marriage
dhar-sp-issues-stern-warning-to-miscreants-following-madhya-pradesh-hc-order
Dhar SP issues stern warning to miscreants following Madhya Pradesh HC order
murals-of-women-objectified-and-sexualised-in-various-parts-of-india
Murals of women objectified and sexualised in various parts of India
man-commits-suicide-alleging-harassment-from-his-wife
Man commits suicide alleging harassment from his wife
water-crisis-in-valsad-forces-villagers-to-climb-down-deep-wells-and-walk-long-distances
Water crisis in Valsad forces villagers to climb down deep wells and walk long distances

To learn more

No items found.