When safety becomes the price for women
When safety becomes the price women pay for simply stepping outside, these videos reveal how harassment continues to follow them through everyday public spaces. Now imagine this for a moment: What if, for just one day, women stopped commuting altogether? The country may not come to a halt entirely but offices, hospitals, schools, public transport, markets, and homes would all feel the impact of the women who keep everyday life moving.
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When safety becomes the price for women
When safety becomes the price women pay for simply stepping outside, these videos reveal how harassment continues to follow them through everyday public spaces. Now imagine this for a moment: What if, for just one day, women stopped commuting altogether? The country may not come to a halt entirely but offices, hospitals, schools, public transport, markets, and homes would all feel the impact of the women who keep everyday life moving.
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