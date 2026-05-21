India
Society

When safety becomes the price for women

When safety becomes the price women pay for simply stepping outside, these videos reveal how harassment continues to follow them through everyday public spaces. Now imagine this for a moment: What if, for just one day, women stopped commuting altogether? The country may not come to a halt entirely but offices, hospitals, schools, public transport, markets, and homes would all feel the impact of the women who keep everyday life moving.
Published on
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Blinkit delivery agent spots bat, plays shots and kisses it
Blinkit delivery agent spots bat, plays shots and kisses it
To be continued
Blinkit delivery agent spots bat, plays shots and kisses it
Blinkit delivery agent spots bat, plays shots and kisses it
India
Society

When safety becomes the price for women

When safety becomes the price women pay for simply stepping outside, these videos reveal how harassment continues to follow them through everyday public spaces. Now imagine this for a moment: What if, for just one day, women stopped commuting altogether? The country may not come to a halt entirely but offices, hospitals, schools, public transport, markets, and homes would all feel the impact of the women who keep everyday life moving.
Publié le
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Blinkit delivery agent spots bat, plays shots and kisses it
À suivre
Blinkit delivery agent spots bat, plays shots and kisses it

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