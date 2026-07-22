New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration does not have the legal authority to enforce the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mamdani said he agreed with the ICC’s decision and called Netanyahu a “war criminal” during a statement. He said the ICC warrant should be executed and added that the federal government has the authority to act. The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza conflict. Netanyahu was expected to visit New York in September 2026 for the United Nations General Assembly. During his 2025 mayoral campaign, Mamdani had said he would seek to enforce the ICC warrant if Netanyahu entered the city.