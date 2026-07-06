The Delhi EV Policy 2026 is one of India's biggest electric mobility reforms. Under the new policy, fresh registrations of petrol motorcycles and scooters will be banned from 1 April 2028. Existing petrol two-wheelers can continue to be used, but all new registrations after the deadline must be electric. The policy aims to reduce air pollution and increase the share of electric vehicles in Delhi's fleet to 30% by March 2030. To encourage EV adoption, the Delhi Government has announced incentives of up to Rs. 30,000 for electric two-wheelers and plans to install over 30,000 public EV charging points across the city. The policy could accelerate India's transition to electric mobility while creating challenges for manufacturers, mechanics and consumers. Repair shops that specialise in petrol vehicles may need to upskill, while buyers will closely watch charging infrastructure, battery life and resale values. Although Delhi contributes only a small share of India's overall two-wheeler sales, the policy is expected to influence the country's EV ecosystem and could shape similar policies in other states.