How Robots Perform Surgery on Humans | Robotic Surgery Explained

Would you trust a robot with your life? I visited the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre to understand how robotic surgery is transforming India’s medical landscape. From stepping inside the operating room to speaking with the doctors who work alongside these machines and the experts behind the technology, here’s what I found: how this technology actually helps doctors, what recovery looks like for patients, how expensive it is, and whether government hospitals can afford it.