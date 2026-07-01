Cricketer Shashank Singh’s cook alleges assault from his family
An FIR was registered against cricketer Shashank Singh and his father Shailesh Singh, a retired IPS officer after their cook accused them of assault, abuse and wrongful confinement in Bhopal.
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Cricketer Shashank Singh’s cook alleges assault from his family
An FIR was registered against cricketer Shashank Singh and his father Shailesh Singh, a retired IPS officer after their cook accused them of assault, abuse and wrongful confinement in Bhopal.
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