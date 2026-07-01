Sports
Cricket

Cricketer Shashank Singh’s cook alleges assault from his family

An FIR was registered against cricketer Shashank Singh and his father Shailesh Singh, a retired IPS officer after their cook accused them of assault, abuse and wrongful confinement in Bhopal.
Published on
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
The story of women cricketer Bharti Fulmali
The story of women cricketer Bharti Fulmali
To be continued
The story of women cricketer Bharti Fulmali
The story of women cricketer Bharti Fulmali
Sports
Cricket

Cricketer Shashank Singh’s cook alleges assault from his family

An FIR was registered against cricketer Shashank Singh and his father Shailesh Singh, a retired IPS officer after their cook accused them of assault, abuse and wrongful confinement in Bhopal.
Publié le
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
The story of women cricketer Bharti Fulmali
À suivre
The story of women cricketer Bharti Fulmali

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