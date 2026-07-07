Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to capture attention both on and off the field. Ahead of the third T20I between India and England in Nottingham, English fans were seen lining up to take selfies and collect autographs from the 15-year-old rising star. The heartwarming scenes highlighted the growing popularity of one of India's brightest young talents. Fans Queue Up For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Nottingham Ahead of the third T20 international, cricket fans in Nottingham gathered outside the stadium hoping to meet Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Videos of supporters waiting for selfies and autographs quickly went viral on social media, reflecting the teenager's rapidly growing fan base. When Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His India Debut? Vaibhav made his international debut for India on July 4, 2026, during the second T20I against England at Old Trafford. Known for his fearless batting style and explosive strike rate, he impressed cricket fans even before making his international debut through his performances in domestic and franchise cricket. Youngest Indian To Make An International Debut At 15 years and 99 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian cricketer to make an international debut, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar. The milestone marked another remarkable chapter in Indian cricket, with many experts tipping him as one of the country's future stars. IPL Success Before India Call-Up Before earning his India cap, Vaibhav had already established himself as one of the most exciting young batters in the 2025 Indian Premier League, where he finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer. His fearless approach and ability to score quickly made him one of the standout performers of the season and paved the way for his rapid rise to international cricket. Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Trending? From breaking records to attracting crowds of fans in England, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of the biggest talking points in world cricket. His remarkable rise at just 15 years of age has drawn comparisons with some of India's greatest cricketers and sparked excitement about what lies ahead in his career.