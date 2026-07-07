The Earth
Animals

Man survives after lioness pounced on him in Gujarat

A Gujarat man survived after a lioness pinned him to the ground for nearly 30 minutes, in an incident that has renewed attention on the growing overlap between people and wildlife.
Published on
07
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Humpback whale washes ashore in Mumbai
Humpback whale washes ashore in Mumbai
To be continued
Humpback whale washes ashore in Mumbai
Humpback whale washes ashore in Mumbai
The Earth
Animals

Man survives after lioness pounced on him in Gujarat

A Gujarat man survived after a lioness pinned him to the ground for nearly 30 minutes, in an incident that has renewed attention on the growing overlap between people and wildlife.
Publié le
07
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Humpback whale washes ashore in Mumbai
À suivre
Humpback whale washes ashore in Mumbai

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