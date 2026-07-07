Man survives after lioness pounced on him in Gujarat
A Gujarat man survived after a lioness pinned him to the ground for nearly 30 minutes, in an incident that has renewed attention on the growing overlap between people and wildlife.
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Man survives after lioness pounced on him in Gujarat
A Gujarat man survived after a lioness pinned him to the ground for nearly 30 minutes, in an incident that has renewed attention on the growing overlap between people and wildlife.
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