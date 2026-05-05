Human remains found inside crocodile in South Africa
A missing man, a week-long search, and a 500-kg crocodile… Authorities in South Africa airlifted a crocodile and found human remains inside, with investigators probing if the reptile claimed more lives.
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Human remains found inside crocodile in South Africa
A missing man, a week-long search, and a 500-kg crocodile… Authorities in South Africa airlifted a crocodile and found human remains inside, with investigators probing if the reptile claimed more lives.
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