The Earth
Animals

Human remains found inside crocodile in South Africa

A missing man, a week-long search, and a 500-kg crocodile… Authorities in South Africa airlifted a crocodile and found human remains inside, with investigators probing if the reptile claimed more lives.
Published on
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The fear in Raj Shamani's eyes
The fear in Raj Shamani's eyes
To be continued
The fear in Raj Shamani's eyes
The fear in Raj Shamani's eyes
The Earth
Animals

Human remains found inside crocodile in South Africa

A missing man, a week-long search, and a 500-kg crocodile… Authorities in South Africa airlifted a crocodile and found human remains inside, with investigators probing if the reptile claimed more lives.
Publié le
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The fear in Raj Shamani's eyes
À suivre
The fear in Raj Shamani's eyes

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