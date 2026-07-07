The Earth
Climate change

Landslide at a tunnel project in Wayanad leaves several dead and injured

At least five people were killed and as many as 10 others remained trapped after heavy rain triggered a landslide at a tunnel project in Kerala's Wayanad, with rescue operations still underway.
Published on
07
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
This grandmother saved her grandkid during earthquake
This grandmother saved her grandkid during earthquake
To be continued
This grandmother saved her grandkid during earthquake
This grandmother saved her grandkid during earthquake
The Earth
Climate change

Landslide at a tunnel project in Wayanad leaves several dead and injured

At least five people were killed and as many as 10 others remained trapped after heavy rain triggered a landslide at a tunnel project in Kerala's Wayanad, with rescue operations still underway.
Publié le
07
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
This grandmother saved her grandkid during earthquake
À suivre
This grandmother saved her grandkid during earthquake

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