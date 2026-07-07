Landslide at a tunnel project in Wayanad leaves several dead and injured
At least five people were killed and as many as 10 others remained trapped after heavy rain triggered a landslide at a tunnel project in Kerala's Wayanad, with rescue operations still underway.
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Landslide at a tunnel project in Wayanad leaves several dead and injured
At least five people were killed and as many as 10 others remained trapped after heavy rain triggered a landslide at a tunnel project in Kerala's Wayanad, with rescue operations still underway.
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