Project Vaayu: The Zero AC Eco- Cooler
Six Delhi students created affordable, eco-friendly coolers for underprivileged government school students by recycling used kulhads. Team Project Vaayu proves that young, empathetic innovators are tackling climate change and heatwaves to ensure India's next generation isn't left behind.
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Project Vaayu: The Zero AC Eco- Cooler
Six Delhi students created affordable, eco-friendly coolers for underprivileged government school students by recycling used kulhads. Team Project Vaayu proves that young, empathetic innovators are tackling climate change and heatwaves to ensure India's next generation isn't left behind.
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