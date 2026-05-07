The Earth
Climate change

Project Vaayu: The Zero AC Eco- Cooler

Six Delhi students created affordable, eco-friendly coolers for underprivileged government school students by recycling used kulhads. Team Project Vaayu proves that young, empathetic innovators are tackling climate change and heatwaves to ensure India's next generation isn't left behind.
Published on
07
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Life After the Yamuna Floods | Families Rebuilding Delhi’s Riverbanks
Life After the Yamuna Floods | Families Rebuilding Delhi’s Riverbanks
To be continued
Life After the Yamuna Floods | Families Rebuilding Delhi’s Riverbanks
Life After the Yamuna Floods | Families Rebuilding Delhi’s Riverbanks
The Earth
Climate change

Project Vaayu: The Zero AC Eco- Cooler

Six Delhi students created affordable, eco-friendly coolers for underprivileged government school students by recycling used kulhads. Team Project Vaayu proves that young, empathetic innovators are tackling climate change and heatwaves to ensure India's next generation isn't left behind.
Publié le
07
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Life After the Yamuna Floods | Families Rebuilding Delhi’s Riverbanks
À suivre
Life After the Yamuna Floods | Families Rebuilding Delhi’s Riverbanks

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