back

Drag event featuring artists with Down's syndrome

They are fearless and bold. This is how the artists at Drag Syndrome are pushing the boundaries of London’s drag scene. 🔥

19/12/2018 11:03
  • 511.5k
  • 168

Entertainment

37 comments

  • Eileen E.
    17/03/2019 19:10

    I have the perfect person in mind who would love this and be an amazing performer! "Ooo ello" 🤣 he would be so good xx

  • Ant C.
    17/03/2019 17:34

    😍

  • Craig T.
    25/12/2018 09:17

    Disgusting! This is so wrong taking advantage of them by making them think this is right when it's just wrong in the first place, abominable!

  • Yann K.
    24/12/2018 08:10

    hâte de venir à Londres

  • Lewis B.
    23/12/2018 23:16

    we need to go ofc😂😂😂

  • Mac F.
    23/12/2018 22:07

    something to do in the new year

  • Vito B.
    23/12/2018 20:22

    😂😂😂😂

  • Carl L.
    23/12/2018 18:16

    something you whould like

  • Paul D.
    23/12/2018 18:15

    . We need a discussion

  • Chloe B.
    23/12/2018 18:00

    🙊

  • Courtney G.
    23/12/2018 17:02

    finally found something u can enter x

  • Mathew J.
    23/12/2018 15:35

    Drown the west in flames

  • Chris K.
    23/12/2018 13:44

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Robert R.
    23/12/2018 13:14

    found a missus for ya

  • Lacey B.
    23/12/2018 12:36

    this is beautiful 🖤

  • Keaton T.
    23/12/2018 12:18

    it’s you!

  • Megan S.
    23/12/2018 11:32

    Amy Smith

  • Robbie J.
    23/12/2018 11:09

    What afters is like

  • Tony J.
    23/12/2018 10:04

    To those that laugh - up your arse - to those who are taking part - bravo xx

  • Carol L.
    23/12/2018 09:15

    And why not, life is for living x