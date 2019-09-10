back

Sam Fender on male suicide

"There's no such thing as a snowflake, sociopaths use that word to describe people with empathy." On #WorldSuicidePreventionDay singer @samfender told Brut the tragic story behind his song "Dead Boys."

10/09/2019 09:37updated: 10/09/2019 16:28
  • 38.3k
  • 54

Brut Originals

  1. Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech

  2. Bobby Gillespie on working class opportunity in music

  3. Connecting donkeys to humans

  4. Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  5. Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles

  6. CEO chose to reduce working time to 5 hours

37 comments

  • Cameron P.
    27/09/2019 23:50

    some boy

  • Wendy P.
    25/09/2019 11:33

    Well said

  • Lindsay F.
    22/09/2019 19:49

    you'll love this

  • Joanna S.
    22/09/2019 15:47

    Ain’t that the truth, wise words from Sam Fender!!

  • Dan M.
    21/09/2019 18:51

    He is just a legend

  • Thomas H.
    20/09/2019 08:26

    what a man

  • Shirley T.
    19/09/2019 23:28

    Like his mam ,he’s well taught ,and very well grounded x

  • Shirley T.
    19/09/2019 23:26

    Well said Sam ,you must be the only young lad in the northeast with a sencable voice ,a breath of fresh air ,what we need all you youngings to do is vote ,so ya have a voice well done u son X

  • Jimmy W.
    18/09/2019 21:05

    sociopath you

  • Nicola R.
    17/09/2019 13:20

    Makes you wonder why the government can’t see this, he’s got more sense than all the corrupt government put together

  • Dean C.
    16/09/2019 12:08

    ❤️

  • Marilyn S.
    15/09/2019 22:17

    What an insightful young man.... I just love him.

  • Rebecca B.
    15/09/2019 20:55

    luv him so much

  • Jessica P.
    15/09/2019 11:37

    never fails to amaze me ❤️

  • Lynne H.
    14/09/2019 12:08

    What a very sensible young man,speaks the truth . No wonder you love him x

  • Mark H.
    14/09/2019 12:00

    ,

  • Christopher M.
    14/09/2019 11:21

    last 20 seconds of this say it all

  • David R.
    14/09/2019 09:51

    Mans a smart one.

  • Laura B.
    14/09/2019 07:08

    Love this guy 😍

  • Lynne H.
    12/09/2019 06:32

    #legend