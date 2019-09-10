back
Sam Fender on male suicide
"There's no such thing as a snowflake, sociopaths use that word to describe people with empathy." On #WorldSuicidePreventionDay singer @samfender told Brut the tragic story behind his song "Dead Boys."
10/09/2019 09:37updated: 10/09/2019 16:28
37 comments
Cameron P.27/09/2019 23:50
some boy
Wendy P.25/09/2019 11:33
Well said
Lindsay F.22/09/2019 19:49
you'll love this
Joanna S.22/09/2019 15:47
Ain’t that the truth, wise words from Sam Fender!!
Dan M.21/09/2019 18:51
He is just a legend
Thomas H.20/09/2019 08:26
what a man
Shirley T.19/09/2019 23:28
Like his mam ,he’s well taught ,and very well grounded x
Shirley T.19/09/2019 23:26
Well said Sam ,you must be the only young lad in the northeast with a sencable voice ,a breath of fresh air ,what we need all you youngings to do is vote ,so ya have a voice well done u son X
Jimmy W.18/09/2019 21:05
sociopath you
Nicola R.17/09/2019 13:20
Makes you wonder why the government can’t see this, he’s got more sense than all the corrupt government put together
Dean C.16/09/2019 12:08
❤️
Marilyn S.15/09/2019 22:17
What an insightful young man.... I just love him.
Rebecca B.15/09/2019 20:55
luv him so much
Jessica P.15/09/2019 11:37
never fails to amaze me ❤️
Lynne H.14/09/2019 12:08
What a very sensible young man,speaks the truth . No wonder you love him x
Mark H.14/09/2019 12:00
,
Christopher M.14/09/2019 11:21
last 20 seconds of this say it all
David R.14/09/2019 09:51
Mans a smart one.
Laura B.14/09/2019 07:08
Love this guy 😍
Lynne H.12/09/2019 06:32
#legend