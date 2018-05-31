back
Wil Aime on diversity in cinema
"It is important that cultural minorities are not represented only by restrictive roles in the cinema," Wil Aime, whose videos get millions of views around the world. Here is what he has to say... and every detail counts. 😉👌🏿👇🏽
31/05/2018 11:22
9 comments
Adeola K.02/06/2018 21:14
. Respect him 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾
Sanne N.01/06/2018 03:14
Derrière les signes c cache des infos
Sanne N.01/06/2018 03:13
Il dit quoi en langage de signe ?
Luka M.01/06/2018 01:50
Bravo ! 😍
Léo N.31/05/2018 21:14
Trop cool. j'adore ton utilisation de la langue des signes.😊
Preiisiident M.31/05/2018 20:42
✌😍
Audry K.31/05/2018 17:51
Tu assure 💪🏽
Laurine F.31/05/2018 15:14
Sei un genio
Flora H.31/05/2018 13:23
Trop fort ce mec😍